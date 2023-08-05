Madison Transformation Center hosts Cardio for a Kause fundraiser

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Transformation Center hosted its second annual Cardio for a Kause: 100,000 Meters for Gastroparesis, on Saturday.
The event invited community members to participate in sessions on the Concept2 RowErgs, SkiErgs or BikeErgs in three workout studios.
Brent Berger, the event organizer, discussed the motivation behind the fundraiser. Cardio for a Kause was created in memory of Erika Berger, Brent Berger's sister, who passed away after complications with gastroparesis.
"I think as people become more aware of it, that there's going to be more opportunity for furthering the research for better diagnosing it, which is one of the biggest concerns oftentimes, as in the case of my younger sister, it was misdiagnosed for several years," Berger said.
During the first year of the event, the Transformation Center raised over $11,000 for gastroparesis research. Berger feels confident that the numbers will continue to grow as awareness of gastroparesis spreads.
"This year, we're on track to actually match that or better," he said.
In hopes of reaching a larger audience, the Transformation Center teamed up with an app called the ErgZone this year.
"Anyone anywhere in the world ... can join in and participate, regardless of where [they] happen to be," Berger explained.
A $25 donation is encouraged but not required to participate. Proceeds go to the Erika Berger Research Fund for Gastroparesis.
For more information on Cardio for a Kause, or to sign up for in-person or virtual participation, visit the Transformation Center website.