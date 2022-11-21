Madison trash and recycling collection schedule shifts during Thanksgiving week

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison Streets Division announced Monday it's Thursday and Friday to observe Thanksgiving, which impacts the trash and recycling collection schedule.
The Streets Division said there will be no curbside collection of any kind Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. Additionally, all drop-off sites will be closed.
Residents with a Wednesday and Thursday collection date are asked to put the bins at the curb by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Those with a Friday and Monday collection date are asked to put the bins at the curb by 6:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
The division said drop-off site hours and locations are different this year than previous years. Find out more at the drop-off website.
The collection schedule can be found online to determine if you need to bring both trash and recycling bins to the curb.
The Streets Division reminds the public bins set out late may not be collected.