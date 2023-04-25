Madison VA director, CEO to retire after 34 years with VA

MADISON (WKOW) — After 34 years of service, Madison Veterans Affairs Director and CEO John Rohrer announced his retirement, according to a VA spokesperson.
Of Rohrer's 34 years at the Department of Veterans Affairs, 32 of them were in various positions at the Madison facility. Before his time as the Madison director, he was the acting director at the Tomah VA Medical Center.
Rohrer said he's grateful for the time he spent at the VA.
“It has truly been the honor of my life to work with all the dedicated professionals at the VA on behalf of the worthiest population in the world, our Veterans,” Rohrer said.
He said the Madison VA being awarded the VHA’s #1 Best Overall Experience Award in 2022 as the facility was still working its way through the pandemic "spoke volumes" about the care the facility delivered, and he's proud to have been a part of it.
Rohrer will be retiring at the end of April, and says he intends to play a lot of golf.
The VA has begun a national search for its next director. Come May 1, Alicia Miller, Associate Director at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, will be the initial acting director.