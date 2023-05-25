Madison VA inducts U.S. Army Captain into its 'Hall of Heroes'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison VA inducted a new name to its "Hall of Heroes" Thursday ahead of Memorial Day.
U.S. Army Captain Tyrone "Tony" Paulson served during the Vietnam War where he earned three Bronze Stars for valor and two Army Commendation Medals for valor.
The "Hall of Heroes" recognizes the valorous military service by veterans, which Paulson said he's honored and humbled to be part of.
"There was a lot of people involved that helped me get to this. And because I was going to take care of my men, I did some foolish things when I was getting shot at. And as a result, people recognize that I should get some reward for that," Paulson said.
He said with it being Memorial Day, he thinks of all the people, soldiers and veterans he has lost over the years.
"As an officer, sometimes I didn't get too close to people because the first one I lost was so hard on me. So, the last 20 years, we've had reunions and I've gotten a lot closer the veterans that I led in Vietnam," he said.
Paulson retired after 31 years with the Wisconsin State Patrol where he served as a dispatch supervisor. He is also a member of the Adaptive Sportsmen, supporting disabled individuals with hunting and fishing.