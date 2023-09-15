Madison vandal skips out on jail for weeks, blows off required apologies

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man convicted of damaging an iconic statue and looting during the George Floyd protests skipped out on a jail sentence for weeks and ignored court orders to help restore victims.
A Dane County Judge gave Kelsey Nelson, 33, a six month jail sentence after he helped topple and damage the statue of Union Civil War hero Colonel Hans Christian Heg in June 2020. Nelson also helped break into and loot Goodman's Jewelers on State Street in May 2020.
Nelson was also involved in toppling the Wisconsin Forward statue.
The judge ordered Nelson to report for his sentence by 7 a.m. on July 25.
Dane County Sheriff's records show Nelson arrived at the jail seven weeks after his required report date. Nelson was booked into the facility Tuesday.
Court records show Nelson's sentence also included a unique obligation: writing an apology letter to "victim" by July 25.
But Goodman's General Manager John Hayes said no letter from Nelson arrived.
Hayes said he's glad Nelson's tardy jail arrival took place, but said it underscores what feels like disparate treatment of the out-of-control protester.
"The kind of handling him so gently through the system doesn't make sense," Hayes said
$5,000 bail was posted for Nelson after his arrest. Goodman said the use of that money and restitution from other offenders helped his business recover from nearly $30,000 in losses and a forced closure for weeks, but it was a long recovery.
"Almost two years," Hayes said. "It's been gradually getting better and better. It's fortunate we've had a lot of community support. It's succeeding, going forward. unlike the number of businesses downtown that couldn't make it after being damaged and closed."
Hans Stuiber operates a Society to preserve the history around Wisconsin Civil War hero Heg. While he said he did not receive a letter from Nelson, Stuiber said Nelson apologized to him in the courtroom at the time of Nelson's sentencing earlier this year.
Stuiber said damage to the statue and other damage during the protest period in downtown Madison totaled hundreds of thousands of dollars. Stuiber believes for Nelson's part in that damage, the punishment does not fit the crime.
"You do a million dollars worth of damage, destroy a jewelry store and take down a statue of a Civil War Hero -- the punishment is moot," Stuiber said.