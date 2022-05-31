Madison veteran inducted into VA Hospital's Hall of Heroes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison veteran gets a place in VA Hospital's Hall of Heroes.
103-year-old 1st Lieutenant Normal Marozick was inducted Tuesday. The Hall of Heroes showcases veterans who served with valor and have a connection to Madison VA Hospital.
Marozick was awarded the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his actions during World War II.
His son, Mark, read some words from his father at the induction ceremony.
"I thank God for bringing me safely through my first day in combat," Mark said, on behalf of his father. "It had not taken long for God to show me that He was protecting me, and that I need only to place my trust in Him to continue His protection."
After the war, Marozick earned a master's degree and eventually moved to the Madison area, where he worked as a project engineer.