Madison veterans hospital hosting two job fairs in June

MADISON (WKOW) — The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital (Madison VA) is hosting a job fair on June 1 and June 7 for nursing opportunities.
The June 1 event will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and focuses on hiring medical support assistants (GS-3/4/5), and advanced medical support assistants (GS 6). The event on the June 7 will be at the same times and focus on on hiring registered nurses, nursing assistants, and licensed practical nurses.
Benefits include recruitment incentives; retirement plan; thrift savings plan; health, life, vision and dental insurance; flexible spending; 11 paid holidays; regular salary increases and a child care subsidy.
If you can't make the events, but would still like to apply, send your resume to VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov. You can also see other job opportunities on www.usajobs.gov.