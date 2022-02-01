Madison VFW uncovers 50-year-old time capsule

MADISON (WKOW) — Members of a Madison VFW have uncovered a 53-year-old time capsule.
The VFW Post 1318 worked to find the time capsule before moving to a new building.
"We knew that there was a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building, we just weren't 100% sure exactly," said Post Commander Carlos Tucker. "We still have members now that were small children, and their family members were members of the VFW. So they grew up around here, they knew that it was here too."
The capsule was placed in the building in 1969. Tucker believes the box has the numbers 1966 on it because that is when the first stone of the building was laid.
"We got the time capsule out, opened it up, and it was really amazing, to know that nobody had seen anything in that box since 1969," Tucker continued. "It was kind of amazing to rifle through the different pages and the different bits of history that they left for us."
Tucker said the VFW will take the time capsule to its new location off of the Beltline on Ski Lane and put the items on display.