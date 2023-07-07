 Skip to main content
Madison Water Utility warns of water quality testing scam

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Water Utility is warning the public of a postcard scam for water quality testing.

According to a release, a company called C&P Clear Water is sending postcards claiming the customer has a "water quality notice," and that it's the second time the company's tried to contact the customer.

Madison Water Utility states it is not associated with the company.

Anyone who has questions regarding water quality or a solicitation they've received can contact Madison Water Utility - Water Quality Department at 608-266-4654.

Madison Water Utility employees drive marked vehicles and always carry a Madison Water Utility issued ID badge. Mailings from Madison Water Utility will always contain the Utility logo and contact information.

