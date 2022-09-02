Madison Wednesday farmers market begins food scrap collection for September

MADISON (WKOW) — Don't let your food scraps go to waste. The Dane County Farmers Market has partnered with a compost pick-up service for the month of September.
The program is free and open to all Madison residents at the Wednesday Market throughout the month.
You can stop by any time between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to drop off your scraps at the Green Box tent by the information booth.
The food scrap collection accepts raw fruits, veggies, nuts, coffee grounds, loose tea, grains and rice, eggshells, flowers, houseplants, cheese and meat -- including bones. It won't accept milk, oils/fats/grease, pet droppings, bandages, metal, liquids, sanitary wipes or gum.
Be sure to remove any produce stickers, twist ties and rubber bands.