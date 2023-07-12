Madison welcomes new residential development on the east side

MADISON (WKOW) – A developer opened a new apartment building in Madison on Wednesday with more than 250 units.
The development is in the East Washington - Milwaukee Street area and is called “Union Corners.”
The building has 252 units and is designed to be a community with people of mixed incomes.
“This building is part of an overall mixed-use project that addresses affordable housing, it addresses healthcare, it addresses the ability to have recreation and restaurants and bars and people being able to socialize,” said Gary Gorman, Chairman, Gorman & Company Inc.
Gorman said he first proposed the project about 12 years ago. He said it was a long process with a lot of community input and that’s why he thinks it’ll be embraced by the neighborhood.