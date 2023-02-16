Madison will plow all city streets overnight

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Streets Division says all city streets will be plowed Thursday night.
Streets Division Superintendent Charlie Romines said the plowing operation will start around 11 p.m. Until then, he says travel throughout the city will be difficult, as roads are slippery.
Although the citywide plow starts in the late evening, crews are already on the roads applying salt and plowing as needed to main thoroughfares.
The city has also declared a snow emergency, and Romines urges drivers to chose off-street parking if possible. If you do park on the street— you need to follow alternate side parking rules.
When the citywide plow starts, Romines said it's normal for snow to fall into gaps along the road edge, like driveways or crosswalks.
"Snow is not placed there deliberately by the vehicles. As plows travel, snow builds up on the plowing blade, and as they pass these openings along the curb, snow falls from the plows and into those spots," Romines said.
Snow clean up will likely extend into Friday.