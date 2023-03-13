Madison woman arrested after attacking bus driver, spitting on others at shelter

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison woman is facing several charges after police say she attacked a bus driver and spit on police.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident happened Friday just before 5 p.m. on the city's east side.
Fryer said the woman pulled a bus driver's shirt over his head while he was driving and attacked him.
Then, at a shelter on Zeier Road, Fryer said the woman exposed herself and spit on people, including officers approaching her.
Fryer identified the woman as Tiffany Tucker, 43. She said Tucker was arrested on several charges, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker.