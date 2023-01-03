Madison woman arrested after stealing food, hitting restaurant owner

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison woman was arrested on New Year's Eve after she tried to steal another customer's food and money from the tip jar.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a restaurant on Mineral Point Road near Coronado Court around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
After the suspect stole food from another customer, Fryer said the restaurant owner followed them outside and tried to get the food back. The suspect then hit the owner, visibly injuring them.
Jenella Robinson, 44, of Madison was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.