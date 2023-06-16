 Skip to main content
Madison woman arrested following alleged road rage incident

MADISON (WKOW) – A Madison woman was arrested following an alleged road rage incident Thursday afternoon on Highland Avenue.

According to a release from UW-Madison Police, a driver reported that someone in another vehicle pointed a gun at them in what appeared to be an act of road rage.

Police were quickly able to locate the suspect, Victoria Kennedy, 57 of Madison.

All four lanes of Highland Avenue were shut down for a period of time.

A gun was found in Kennedy’s vehicle. She faces numerous charges including: disorderly conduct, endangering safety and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

