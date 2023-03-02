Madison woman can still drive despite campus hit-and-run accusation

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County Court commissioner Thursday allowed a suspected hit-and-run driver to keep her license despite her being charged with injuring a UW-Madison student on a campus street.
Authorities said former UW-Madison Admissions Counselor Shing Vang, 32, slammed into the student in a crosswalk January 28 as Vang was making a high-speed turn from West Dayton Street.
A witness' 911 call described what happened to the student.
"She's gotten a bloody, possibly broken nose," the caller said. "She got hit really hard in the side so I'm sure her side is beat up."
Authorities said the victim received hospital treatment and missed class days.
The caller also he said the driver initially pulled her sedan over after the crash but said that was short-lived.
"It's driving away," he tells the 911 dispatcher. "It's driving under the bridge that goes past the Kohl Center, the foot bridge."
Records state police officers found Vang four hours later. They say Vang maintained she had been late for an appointment and thought the victim was okay.
During a court hearing, Assistant Dane County District Attorney Lillian Nelson asked that Vang be barred from driving as a condition of her bail. Vang's attorney Michael Covey countered Vang has no criminal history and a driving ban would make getting to work difficult for Vang.
"I would agree this seems to have been a one-off incident," Nelson conceded in dropping the ban proposal.
Vang's driving history was not specified other than Covey's statement her driving record contains no real problems. Commissioner Brian Asmus gave Vang a signature bond and only required she drive with a valid license.
Vang is also barred from contact with the student victim.
Vang waived her right to a hearing that would force prosecutors to prove she probably committed the crime and was bound over for trial. Vang entered a not guilty plea.
Court records and 911 witness calls also show another car was hit and damaged during the incident.