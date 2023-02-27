Madison woman charged in hit-and-run involving UW-Madison student

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison woman was charged with a felony hit-and-run, after authorities say she slammed into a UW-Madison student and left the scene and the injured victim.
Shing W. Vang, 32, is charged with felony hit-and-run causing injury. Vang is scheduled to appear in Dane County Court Thursday.
A criminal complaint states roads were slick after a snowfall Jan. 28 when Vang's Hyundai sedan hit the student on West Dayton Street at East Campus Mall just after 2 p.m.
The complaint says Vang's car was at high speed as it maneuvered around a car making a right turn. Court records state Vang's Hyundai then hit the victim as she was in the crosswalk. A witness said the collision sent the student "airborne."
Court records state Vang's sedan also hit another car in the incident.
According to the complaint, a witness said Vang stopped on the sidewalk of East Campus Mall and briefly got out, but then re-entered the car and drove off.
Authorities said the student was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where she was treated for facial injuries and a broken nose.
The complaint says a witness provided responding police with the license plate number of the suspect car.
Court records state police officers made contact with Vang four hours later at Woodman's grocery store on Milwaukee Street. Records say Vang admitted to hitting a person. The complaint states Vang told officers she left the scene as she was late for an appointment and believed the pedestrian was unhurt.
A UW-Madison spokesperson said Vang formerly worked in the school's Admissions division from August 2020 to January 2022.
A 27 News reporter could not reach Vang at a phone number she provided to officers.