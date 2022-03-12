Madison woman from Ukraine launches Facebook page to share resources and hope during war

MADISON (WKOW) -- News of the war in Ukraine hit especially close to home for Nataliya Akulemao of Madison because Kyiv was her first home.
"Like the rest of us Ukrainians who live here in the states, I feel like I cannot wake up from a nightmare,” Akulemao said.
Akulemao came to the United States in 2004 with her husband and child. After arriving, she had a second child and their family stayed in Madison.
Today, she is horrified to see what is happening overseas.
"All of our family and friends—all 46 million of them are suffering unspeakable atrocities and hardships,” Akulemao said.
To provide aid from afar, Akulemao recently revisited a Facebook page that she created years ago called ‘Friends of Ukraine.’ There, she has been posting updates, raising money and sharing beautiful stories about Ukraine.
“Ukrainians are people of great spirit, courage and optimism,” Akulemao said. "We will restore our cities that are now lying in dust and rumble, but we need to get that point and we need help with refugees and humanitarian help within Ukraine right now.”
Some of the organizations Akulemao hopes to raise money for are the International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders and Razom For Ukraine.
Akulemao says every dollar counts. She also invites them to join her Facebook page Friends of Ukraine, Madison, WI for updates and stories.
"We are here and we want your help,” Akulamao said