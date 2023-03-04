Madison woman injured while attempting to stop a vehicle thief suspect

MADISON (WKOW) — A woman was injured after jumping on the hood of a suspect's car Thursday night.
Madison Police Department officials said officers responded to a disturbance call near Watts Rd. and Burberry Dr. around 9:30 p.m.
In his blog, Chief Shon Barnes said the victim reported that the suspect, an acquaintance of hers, took her vehicle without her permission.
Barnes said the victim was able to locate her unoccupied vehicle nearby, but her phone and keys were missing. When she returned to the location where the suspect initially took her vehicle, the victim saw him leaving in his car.
When the victim jumped on the hood of his car, the suspect accelerated, throwing her off the car, and fled the area, Barnes said.
The suspect has not been positively identified and is still at large.
This investigation is ongoing at this time.