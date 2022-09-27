Madison woman killed, man seriously injured in Nebraska crash

NEBRASKA (WKOW) — A Madison woman is dead and a Madison man seriously hurt after a crash in western Nebraska Monday afternoon.
The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash took place on I-80 near Ogallala.
In a release, state patrol says their preliminary investigation shows an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the centerline and hit a westbound Toyota Prius.
The driver and passenger of the Prius are from Madison, according to Nebraska State Patrol. The passenger, Anke Bodreau, 74, died on scene.
The driver of the Prius, John Rosenberg, 77, and driver of the Lincoln were hospitalized in Ogallala before being transported to Colorado. Nebraska State Patrol says both drivers have "serious injuries."
The crash remains under investigation.