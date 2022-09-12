Madison woman pleads guilty to using food stamp benefits of homicide victim

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison woman has pleaded guilty to using the food stamp benefits of a homicide victim.

In Dane County Circuit Court Monday, Sherri Albrecht pleaded guilty to two felony counts of unauthorized use of food stamps. As a result of the plea, the court dismissed two misdemeanor courts of the same charge.

The Madison Police Department alleges in a criminal complaint Albrecht was seen on camera using the food stamps card of Patricia McCollough. In those videos, police say she's seen with Gregg Raether — the man charged in McCollough's death.

Investigators believe McCollough died in July, but her body was found in September.

There is no sentencing hearing set yet for Albrecht. Raether is set to go to trial in January.