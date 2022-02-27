Madison woman steals vehicle near Portage, eventually taken into custody

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Madison woman, 31, stole a vehicle and was eventually detained by police Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle stolen from a business on Highway 16/51 in the town of Pacific around 2 p.m. The vehicle's owner said that a woman got into the vehicle and drove off at a high speed toward Portage.
Around 15 minutes later, a Columbia County Detective located the vehicle in Portage.
When the Sheriff's Office and Portage Police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver didn't yield, and the Sheriff's Office and Portage Police pursued.
During the chase, the driver failed to stop at several stop signs, some while pedestrians were present. The pursuit continued through Portage and lasted around five minutes until the vehicle went off road near East Mullett and Superior Street.
The driver was uncooperative, and despite the vehicle being pinned by a Columbia County squad car, she attempted to use the stolen vehicle to push it out of the way to continue her flight, damaging the squad car. She was eventually removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.
An investigation determined that the driver had put her car in the ditch near Highway 16 and Highway 51 and walked to the nearby neighborhood. When she was unable to find a phone to use, she stole the vehicle.
The driver was taken to the Columbia County Jail and booked on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owners consent, fleeing/eluding, recklessly endangering safety, resisting/obstructing an officer, operating while intoxicated - 2nd offense, operating after revocation, failure to install an IID, bail jumping, and two Dane County warrants.
She was also issued numerous traffic citations related to her driving during the pursuit.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Portage Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Blystones Towing.