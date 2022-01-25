 Skip to main content
Madison woman to compete in ski jumping at Beijing Olympics

  • Updated
Anna Hoffmann Ski Jumping

Courtesy: Anna Hoffmann

MADISON (WKOW) -- Team USA added Anna Hoffmann of Madison to Olympic team for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Her entry to the team comes after another country was unable to fill its quota spot.

“This nomination for Anna is a testament to her work ethic and commitment to the sport,” Blake Hughes, USA Nordic’s women’s ski jump team director, said in a press release. “Anna has become a true leader for her team and it has been a privilege to watch her progress over the past few years as she has become an elite athlete.”

According to a bio on the USA Nordic website, Hoffmann began ski jumping at 2 years old and came up through the Blackhawk Ski Club in Middleton. She has skied at the junior world championships four times, placing 51st in the individual event in 2020.

At the Christmas Day competition in the Adirondacks, Hoffman held off Logan Sankey to ensure she got the Olympic nod if one came available.

Hoffmann will compete Feb. 5 in the individual normal hill competition, which remains the lone women’s event in the sport.