Madison woman worries, keeps close contact with family members in besieged Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) - City of Madison worker Nataliya Akulenko is consumed by concern over family members in Ukraine as the war in that country intensifies.
"I'm very concerned, very scared," Akulenko said.
Akulenko said her parents and her teenage nephew left homes in the capital Kyiv before invading Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine. But she says her brother Andrii and his wife remained there until Saturday, when destroyed bridges, roads and a scarcity of gasoline made their departure harrowing.
"And they miraculously found a gas station that still had gas," Akulenko said. "They then drove three hundred miles and they also helped someone else's kids get out Kyiv."
Akulenko's family is now intact in a village near Kyiv in western Ukraine. She allowed a 27 News reporter to be part of a video chat with her mother, Zhenya Akulenko, 76, Monday.
"It's quiet, it's calm, we're all together," Zhena Akulenko said as her daughter translated.
"My brother is joining the local resistance there," Nataliya Akulenko said. "He has his own weapons. He spent six hours patrolling with them."
Akulenko most recently visited her family members in Kyiv in 2019. She said long history of Russian aggression against Ukraine prepared her and others for the current conflict. But she says the escalating war is frightening.
Akulenko retains faith civilians such as her family members and the Ukrainian military will repel the advance of Russian troops. She says the stakes could not be higher.
"It's about not just preserving our culture and our democratic system, political system, but about survival," Akulenko said.
She says a building near her parents' high-rise apartment building in Kyiv was heavily damaged in a bombing. Akulenko says many of her friends in that city are regularly huddling for hours in basements and the subway.
The onslaught has not destroyed her optimism.
"I really hope we'll have a victory soon," Akulenko said. "We'll have to rebuild our country, our infrastructure, rebuild everything."
Akulenko proudly wears a pin with the colors of the Ukrainian flag at her workplace. She's also participated in rallies to show solidarity with those in Ukraine.
Zhenya Akulenko says her time along with her family members removed from their home of Kyiv is temporary.
"We hope to go home soon," she said. "It can't be any other way. We're going to go home."