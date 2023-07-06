 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison yard catches fire from grill on Fourth of July

  • Updated
  • 0
grill fire
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison fire crews were dispatched on the Fourth of July after a grill caught a lawn on fire, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were dispatched around 1:20 p.m. to a home on Catalpa Road near Fish Hatchery Road for a report of a grass fire in the backyard.

Crews arrived to find the entire backyard on fire. Schuster said the fire was spreading into a neighbor's yard and garden, up an electrical pole and into the home's front yard.

Crews extinguished the fire and sprayed down the entire backyard.

Crews determined the fire started because of a smoker grill used on dry grass. The fire started when the person using the grill stepped away to get something. Crews noted the grill was also within 10 feet of a deck, which didn't catch fire but could have.

Schuster said the crew advised for concrete pavers to be put under the grill or to move the grill to the driveway.

Tags

Recommended for you