Madison yard catches fire from grill on Fourth of July

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison fire crews were dispatched on the Fourth of July after a grill caught a lawn on fire, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were dispatched around 1:20 p.m. to a home on Catalpa Road near Fish Hatchery Road for a report of a grass fire in the backyard.
Crews arrived to find the entire backyard on fire. Schuster said the fire was spreading into a neighbor's yard and garden, up an electrical pole and into the home's front yard.
Crews extinguished the fire and sprayed down the entire backyard.
Crews determined the fire started because of a smoker grill used on dry grass. The fire started when the person using the grill stepped away to get something. Crews noted the grill was also within 10 feet of a deck, which didn't catch fire but could have.
Schuster said the crew advised for concrete pavers to be put under the grill or to move the grill to the driveway.