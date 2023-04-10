Madison's Bus Rapid Transit station construction to shut down road

MADISON (WKOW) -- Starting on Monday, construction of a Bus Rapid Transit station will start on Anderson Street in Madison.
According to a news release from the city, Anderson Street will be fully closed to traffic just east of Wright Street while crews work on the station.
This means Metro Transit bus routes will be detoured. But sidewalks will remain open on one side of Anderson Street, through work zone, at all times.
The street closure will be in place for the duration of the station construction, which is estimated to be completed in August 2023.