...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts increasing to 40 to 50 MPH today.
Frigid wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through tonight.
Areas of blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison's city-wide plow is over, now clean-up phase begins

  Updated
  • 0
City of Madison plows neighborhood streets

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison Streets Division has completed its city-wide plow, but the work isn't done yet. 

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said now crews move into the clean-up, or maintenance phase, of the storm event. This means they're working to keep up with snow blowing across roads and creating drifts. 

The clean-up phase likely will last through most of Saturday, when winds are expected to ease and problems that come with blowing snow subside. 

Romines said roads are currently snow covered and will stay that way through the weekend.

He said the reason for main roads being snow covered is because of the frigid temperatures. With this cold, salt doesn't work so crews have been deploying sand to provide traction. 

