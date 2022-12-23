Madison's city-wide plow is over, now clean-up phase begins

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison Streets Division has completed its city-wide plow, but the work isn't done yet.
Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said now crews move into the clean-up, or maintenance phase, of the storm event. This means they're working to keep up with snow blowing across roads and creating drifts.
The clean-up phase likely will last through most of Saturday, when winds are expected to ease and problems that come with blowing snow subside.
Romines said roads are currently snow covered and will stay that way through the weekend.
He said the reason for main roads being snow covered is because of the frigid temperatures. With this cold, salt doesn't work so crews have been deploying sand to provide traction.