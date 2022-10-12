Madison's experimental guaranteed income program reveals need in city

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's guaranteed income experimental program had roughly 3,000 applicants in its application period, showing the local need "far exceeds" the program's capacity, according to a release from the Office of the Mayor.
The Madison Forward Fund is a guaranteed income program that gives selected low-income families $500 a month for a year. The program is unconditional and is designed to help Madison families have a "basic level of income to support fundamental needs."
To be eligible, an applicant must be 18 or older and living in Madison, a child 17 years or younger must be living at home, and the family must have an income under 200% of the Federal Poverty Line (e.g., $36,620/year for a family of two).
Of the 3,000 applicants from eligible families, 155 were randomly selected to receive the monthly payments. The Office of the Mayor says the first payments just went out to the recipients.
The program also serves as a research study so officials can better understand how the extra money can help the recipients financial security and wellbeing. Recipients and applicants who didn't receive payments can complete monthly surveys, which will be compared so the outcomes of the program can be better understood.
However, similar programs from around the country have shown that families spend their funds on necessities like food, household goods and transportation.
“Having a guaranteed income could open up so many doors for people who are facing turbulent times,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “My hope is that a growing group of mayors will lead the way on educating people about the concept, and engage in pilot programs to demonstrate that households really do make wise choices and are best positioned to navigate their way out of poverty.”
A total of $930,000 was provided in assistance to these families, which was provided by a number of private donors. No city tax dollars were used to fund the program.
More information about the Madison Forward Fund can be found online.