Madison's favorite leprechaun visits SSM Health Saint Mary's Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) - On St. Patrick's Day, Madison's favorite leprechaun paid a visit to staff and patients at SSM Health Saint Mary's Hospital.
This annual tradition started in 2003, and "leprechaun" Joe Herr says he always feels blessed and grateful to make the visit. The hospital holds special significance to him, as his late son was born there in 1997.
"It's just unbelievable to be able to make kids smile, and these parents and families and sometimes in their worst to most vulnerable places." Herr said.
Joe says the experience inspires him to return each year and continue to give patients, families and staff an opportunity to smile.