Madison's first permanent shelter for homeless men expected to be built on Bartillon Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- City of Madison and Dane County officials are continuing to develop plans for the first permanent men's homeless shelter in Madison.
The shelter is set to be built on Bartillon Drive, just north of East Washington Ave. on Madison's east side.
City, county and Porchlight officials hosted their third public information meeting Wednesday night at Hawthorne Library. They say this will be the first shelter in Madison created specifically to provide shelter for people facing homelessness. Previous shelters in the city have been in vacant buildings with enough space or church basements.
"Many of the individuals may choose to not use those shelter services, then they're still in our community," Community Development Supervisor with the City of Madison, Linette Rhodes, said. "They might be sleeping in our parks, or they might be sleeping in their cars. We want to avoid that. We want to build the shelter so that people will not choose to be unsheltered in our community."
Rhodes says she understands anytime there is a new development bringing new people into a neighborhood, people will have questions. So, at each information meeting a representative from the city, county and Porchlight were there to answer questions.
"One of the things that we want to make sure that we're talking about is we will have staffing and security on site at the shelter," Rhodes said. "We will have expectations of individuals that use the shelter...making sure that they understand their responsibilities of coming into the neighborhood and being good neighbors as well."
"It's a transitional shelter," Director of Services at Porchlight, Kim Sutter, said. "It's meant to be a place where people come and use services for a brief period of time and move on with their lives."
Sutter says people experience homelessness for multiple different reasons and they hope this shelter will connect them with resources to find permanent housing.
"Our hope is to treat them with respect and dignity and move them along into the next phase of their life," Sutter said.
Rhodes says there will be mental and physical health, housing, and treatment services.
"Sometimes people just need that extra step and extra hand holding of navigating the system that they're not used to," Rhodes said. "So, some of the ways that we explain it is this is a place where people can go and access those services."
The design process is expected to continue through this year. The city will start putting out bids for construction early next year.