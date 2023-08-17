Madison's Flex Lane wins regional award

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Flex Lane won a regional award for improving rush hour traffic on the Beltline, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials recently presented the America’s Transportation Award to WisDOT officials.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said the award is a reminder of WisDOT's mission to help everyone on the state's roads get to their destination safely and easily.

"We are proud to accept this award and continually showcase the success of the Flex Lane and improved traffic flow on one of the busiest highways in Madison,” he said.

The Flex Lane will now be entered into a top 12 national competition, which will be announced in early September.