Madison's Karben4 Brewing resurrects historic Ale Asylum brand

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ale Asylum closed its doors for good last summer, but a local business is brewing their brand back to life, starting with the Hopalicious beer.
Karben4 Brewing announced Thursday that it's taken ownership of Ale Asylum and is going to bring a lineup of the brewery's classic beers back to retail.
"We are excited to bring Ale Asylum back to where it all began," said Zak Koga, co-owner of Wisconsin’s Karben4 Brewing in a press release. "All the classic Ale Asylum beers will be brewed again at the Karben4 facility in Madison, which is where they were first brewed when Ale Asylum was founded in 2006. It feels like a natural fit to have these iconic beers back in their original home.”
Hopalicious will be the first Ale Asylum brand to re-launch at the Karben4 taproom at an event on March 22.
Fans can attend to celebrate the return of their favorite brews and enter a raffle to win free Hopalicious for a year.
Ultimately, Karben4 hopes to sell Ale Asylum beers anywhere Karben4 is currently sold. Distribution of Hopalicious will begin immediately.