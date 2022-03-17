Madison's leprechaun celebrates Saint Patrick's Day at local hospitals, nursing homes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's leprechaun is celebrating Saint Patrick's Day by visiting people in the community.
On Thursday, Joe Herr, who is better known as “Sean Patrick” this time of year started the holiday with the Wake Up Wisconsin team.
The leprechaun planned to visit local hospitals, nursing homes and children in the area to brighten their day.
Herr also talked about his non-profit, Logan’s Heart and Smiles. He started it after his son, Logan, who had cerebral palsy passed away. The organization is dedicated to improving homes and inspiring hope to families with children with special needs across southern Wisconsin.
