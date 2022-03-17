Madison's leprechaun stops by St. Mary's Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's own leprechaun stopped by St. Mary's Hospital to spread some St. Patrick's Day cheer.
Joe Herr, who is better known as Sean Patrick, spent some time with volunteers and staff at the hospital.
He wasn't able to visit with patients because of the pandemic.
It's all part of his mission to give back to the community and inspire others to smile.
"I couldn't have been more excited to hear that I was allowed to come back to to the hospital. And just bring cheer because it's frankly something that I need to it's really, it brings cheer to me to be able to make people smile and everywhere I go," said Herr.
He also visited local schools, businesses and nursing homes on Thursday.