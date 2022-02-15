Madison's mayor calls out Wisconsin Supreme Court over absentee drop box ruling

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is publicly expressing her disappointment in the Wisconsin Supreme Court's recent ruling about absentee ballot drop boxes.
On Friday, the court denied a request from the state elections commission to keep absentee ballot drop boxes in place through the April 5 election for local offices. The 4-3 ruling means that after Tuesday’s primary, drop boxes located outside of local election clerks’ offices will be illegal. No one other than the voter will be allowed to return an absentee ballot.
Rhodes-Conway said restrictions on drop boxes would make it harder for a number of citizens to cast ballots if their jobs or family situations kept them from getting to a polling place during open hours. She says the change will confuse voters in the middle of an election year.
"We hear again and again that people did not feel safe going into their polling place during a global pandemic, and that having an option to return an absentee ballot in a safe and secure Dropbox was very instrumental in encouraging people to vote and to make them feel safe and in doing so."
The court has yet to rule on the underlying case, which will determine the legality of absentee drop boxes going forward in the battleground state. The fight is being closely watched as Republicans push to limit access to absentee ballots following President Joe Biden’s narrow win over Donald Trump in 2020.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway told reporters during a Tuesday news conference that she won't allow the drop boxes to be removed.
"We are certainly not going to do anything before we hear the final ruling from the state Supreme Court," Rhodes-Conway continued. "The way I feel about it is you can pry these drop boxes out of my cold dead hands."