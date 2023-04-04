 Skip to main content
Madison's mayor earns second term after challenger concedes

  Updated
  • 0
Satya Rhodes-Conway voting
Image courtesy of Satya Rhodes-Conway's campaign

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's mayor has earned a second term after her challenger conceded in the race. 

Gloria Reyes conceded to Satya Rhodes-Conway around 9:40 p.m. 

At that time, Dane County's spring election page showed nearly 89% of precincts were reporting. Of those precincts, Rhodes-Conway had 55% of the vote, and Reyes had 44%. 

In Rhodes-Conway's speech on election night, she said she's focused on prioritizing public safety, housing and fighting against climate change.

Reyes said in her concession speech that -- while she's disappointed -- she doesn't consider the outcome a loss because she stayed resilient and determined to the end.

After Reyes and Rhodes-Conway advanced from the primary they've together participated in debates and community forums where they've clashed over several issues — like the city's budget and affordable housing. 

One topic they've repeatedly disagreed on is the city's newly approved Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT), which construction work is currently ongoing for. 

Rhodes-Conway is proud of making rapid transit happen, and claims it's going to bring an "entirely different level of transit" to the city. Reyes, on the other hand, is critical of the system — claiming it's a waste of money and inequitable.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. on Election Day. 

