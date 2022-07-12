Madison's mayor to introduce ordinance to help protect poll workers

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's mayor along with several other city officials plan to introduce an ordinance and resolution at the city's Common Council meeting that would increase protections for poll workers.
According to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the ordinance comes after an increase in violence or threats to poll workers following the 2020 election.
“After the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, election officials in Madison and Dane County and in towns and villages across the state have faced threats and harassment for merely doing their jobs," Rhodes-Conway said. "By introducing these ordinance changes, the entire City of Madison, our police and our prosecutors are standing up and saying 'enough.' We are going to do everything we can to protect our clerks and poll workers from threats of violence and harassment."
The proposed changes to the city's ordinances will make a conviction of disorderly conduct targeted at an election official a maximum fine of $1,000 and each instance can be charged separately. Repeated or significant threats can be referred to the district attorney for criminal charges.
Rhodes-Conway claims the changes show the "Common Council’s commitment to election officials’ safety and its endorsement of Wisconsin’s nonpartisan election administration system."
Legislative action to protect poll workers has passed or has been introduced in other states, and the United States Department of Justice has created a task force to address threats.