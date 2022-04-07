Madison's new fire chief shares his goals for the department

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department's new chief took to the podium Thursday at the mayor's weekly briefing to introduce himself and share his goals for MFD.
"I love Madison. I'm energized, I'm enthusiastic, and I want to do everything that I can to truly help the Madison Fire Department continue to make a positive impact on our community," said Chief Chris Carbon.
Carbon grew up in Madison and, despite a brief stint in Milwaukee County, he's been living and working in the city his entire adult life. He started at the Madison Fire Department in 1999, and has served as a firefighter, paramedic, lieutenant and training officer.
The new chief said two of his priorities are to expand the recruitment process and improve community engagement.
"If we're hitting the mark and we're doing things the way we want to do them, then I truly believe that you the community will know that we have 88 of us on duty every day who are ready to serve at a moment's notice," he said.
Carbon said he's data driven, and is excited about the prospect of using a wealth of data in the recruitment process.
"This will allow us to make really directed smart decisions on what we want to do and recommendations for us to pass forward," he said. "But as I've always said, we'll put a strong human element to that to make sure that the data doesn't leave anything else behind."
He also said there's an opportunity to improve on the work the Community Alternative Response for Emergency Services (CARES) Team is doing.
He ended by saying that his door is always open for anyone with a question or concern.