Madison's Parks Division plans for the future of Reindahl Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, some of the features at Reindahl Park include a shelter, a playground, tennis courts, soccer fields and a splash pad. But Madison's Parks Division is looking to the future and gathering input on the park's master plan, which will guide what developments come to the park over the next 15 to 25 years.
"We like to say a master plan is a 10,000-foot view, which means we're looking to provide general recommendations for future park use and resource protection," Adam Kaniewski said.
He said responses to a recent parks division survey show a lot of people come to the park for youth sports games, and they want those fields to be prioritized in future development plans.
However, that view is not unanimous. Many people at an input meeting Tuesday evening said they value natural space in the park and want the master plan to prioritize keeping existing trees and expanding the presence of natural plants.
"We think the turf grass sports in the area are too dominant," Jon Becker with the group Friends of Reindahl Environs said. "We look for balance. Superintendent Eric Knepp says balance is important with public parks. Right now, for some of us, we can't even walk through that park because of the way the soccer fields are managed with pesticides two to four times a year."
The goal of Tuesday's meeting was to gather input about what additions people believe the park needs and determine which current amenities are most important to people who use the park.
The meeting was the beginning of the process for creating the park's master plan. There will be two more public input meetings -- on Oct. 4 and 27 -- before the plan heads to the Board of Park Commissioners, which could vote to approve it in January 2023.