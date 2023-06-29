Madison's police chief named semifinalist for Chicago police superintendent role

CHICAGO (WKOW) — Madison Police Department's chief is among the six semifinalists for the Chicago Police Department superintendent.
The Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times both published the list of six semifinalists, and both organizations included Shon Barnes on that list.
The five other candidates are said to have direct ties to the Chicago Police Department, according to the Tribune. Barnes was previously the Director of Training and Professional Development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago.
The other semifinalists, according to the Chicago news outlets, are as follows:
- Larry Snelling, chief of CPD's Bureau of Counterterrorism
- Migdalia Bulnes, CPD deputy
- Ernest Cato III, former chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism and former CPD supervisor
- Angel Novalez, chief of CPD's Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform
- Donna Rowling, commander of CPD Labor Relations Division
The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability has until July 14 to narrow down to the semifinalists to three finalists and submit those to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.
Barnes was sworn in as Madison's chief in February 2021 after the city's Police and Fire Commission voted to offer him the job by a vote of three to two.
In his biography, Barnes states his philosophy for policing is that it should be "neighborhood oriented, community focused... problem oriented, and based on the most current empirical research available to quickly reduce crime and improve citizens' satisfaction with police services."
27 News reached out to the Madison Police Department Thursday, but Barnes was not immediately available to comment on the reports he's been named a semifinalist.