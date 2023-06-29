 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison's police chief named semifinalist for Chicago police superintendent role

  • Updated
  • 0
Shon Barnes

CHICAGO (WKOW) — Madison Police Department's chief is among the six semifinalists for the Chicago Police Department superintendent. 

The Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times both published the list of six semifinalists, and both organizations included Shon Barnes on that list.

The five other candidates are said to have direct ties to the Chicago Police Department, according to the Tribune. Barnes was previously the Director of Training and Professional Development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago. 

The other semifinalists, according to the Chicago news outlets, are as follows: 

  • Larry Snelling, chief of CPD's Bureau of Counterterrorism
  • Migdalia Bulnes, CPD deputy 
  • Ernest Cato III, former chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism and former CPD supervisor
  • Angel Novalez, chief of CPD's Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform 
  • Donna Rowling, commander of CPD Labor Relations Division  

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability has until July 14 to narrow down to the semifinalists to three finalists and submit those to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. 

Barnes was sworn in as Madison's chief in February 2021 after the city's Police and Fire Commission voted to offer him the job by a vote of three to two. 

In his biography, Barnes states his philosophy for policing is that it should be "neighborhood oriented, community focused... problem oriented, and based on the most current empirical research available to quickly reduce crime and improve citizens' satisfaction with police services."

27 News reached out to the Madison Police Department Thursday, but Barnes was not immediately available to comment on the reports he's been named a semifinalist. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you