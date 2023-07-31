Madison's police chief pushes for body camera pilot program ahead of common council vote

MADISON (WKOW) -- After years of conversations and behind-the-scenes work, the Madison Police Department is getting closer to launching a body camera pilot program.
That's a step Police Chief Shon Barnes said is long past due.
"In this issue, we're playing a little bit from behind," he said.
Madison's Common Council established the Body-worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee in April 2020. That committee submitted its report and a model body camera policy in January 2021. Later that year, alders introduced a resolution to authorize a pilot program, and the council approved the resolution in April 2022.
But that approval came with a stipulation: the policies MPD wrote to govern its officers' use of body cameras needed to substantially align with the Body-worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee's recommendations.
The Office of the City Attorney (OCA) reviewed MPD's draft policies and determined they aren't a complete match with the committee's recommendations. OCA said some of the recommendations don't comply with state law. Others aren't specifically addressed in MPD's draft policy but are covered by existing department polices.
Barnes acknowledged the discrepancies but said the proposed polices are as close as he could get.
"I could not adapt it in its entirety," he said. "We got as closely as we can. It's not perfect, the officers don't like it 100 percent, some of the alders probably don't like it 100%. But it's one of those things where from once in a very, very long time, we actually have a really good compromise."
One of the biggest differences between the committee's recommendations and MPD's draft policies is if an officer is able to review their body camera footage before they write a report.
The Body-worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee recommended not allowing officers to watch the video. MPD's proposal calls for the opposite.
Barnes said he stands by that decision.
"If you went from your memory and it was different from the notes, does that make you a liar?" he said. "Probably, no. So, the idea is that the body-worn cameras serve as a note, just like a notepad for officers. It is to ensure the accuracy of a report, not to ensure whether or not the officer has the ability to remember whether the car was green or whether the car was blue."
However, Barnes said MPD reserves the right to not allow an officer to look at the video from their body camera if they use deadly force or are accused of an "egregious complaint."
Barnes said he knows some people in Madison are opposed to the body camera pilot program. He said he shares some of their concerns about privacy and how data and information are stored. However, he said he believes the department's policies address those worries.
"I hope that people can put their fears, their politics, their things aside and kind of move forward with what we have going on," Barnes said.
Common Council will vote on approving the implementation of the body camera pilot program at its meeting Tuesday. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building. You can also watch the meeting online.