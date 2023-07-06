Madison's Public Market plan headed to the finance committee for approval

MADISON (WKOW) -- Small business owners have been waiting for official news on Madison's Public Market. Thursday night, the Public Market Development Committee approved the current plan to be sent to the city's Finance Committee.
The market will call the corner of East Johnson and First Streets home.
The city agreed to a 20-year-lease with the Madison Public Market Foundation with the opportunity for two 10-year-renewals. Each renewal request will require a written request from the foundation and written approval from the city.
The property's rent will be $0 for the first four years. This is subject to change year five based on the market's financial health and impact on the community.
The committee says overall market construction will last from December 2023 to December 2024. Additional construction will go through April 2025.
The committee anticipates the project staying on budget saying it's more feasible because construction will focus on remodeling, not a completely new building.