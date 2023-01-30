 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison's snow emergency continues through Monday night

  • Updated
  • 0
snow emergency

MADISON (WKOW) — The city of Madison's snow emergency continues through Monday night. 

Overnight crews are again working to clear snow from roads that was originally blocked by cars in previous plow attempts. 

The city urges all cars to park off of streets and follow alternate parking rules. 

For Monday night into Tuesday morning, all cars should park on the odd house-numbered side of the street between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Anyone in violation risks a ticket or tow. 

From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., you can park at city owned ramps for no charge during the snow emergency. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you