MADISON (WKOW) — The city of Madison's snow emergency continues through Monday night.
Overnight crews are again working to clear snow from roads that was originally blocked by cars in previous plow attempts.
The city urges all cars to park off of streets and follow alternate parking rules.
For Monday night into Tuesday morning, all cars should park on the odd house-numbered side of the street between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Anyone in violation risks a ticket or tow.
From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., you can park at city owned ramps for no charge during the snow emergency.