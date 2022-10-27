Madison's so-called 'hairball' intersection construction one step closer to completion

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Engineering Division announced Thursday the outbound lanes of E. Washington Avenue, between Franklin Street and Blair Street, that have been impacted by the Blair Street South project were reopened.
“The timeline of this project continues to trend in a positive direction,” City of Madison Engineering Division Deputy for Public Works and Private Development Chris Petykowski stated in a press release. “We appreciate everyone who safely and patiently navigated the brief change in traffic. These improvements to the project area will be beneficial for years to come.”
With the reopening, the bus stop at outbound E. Washington Avenue at Blair Street moved from the median back to its original location.
The traffic turning south (left) from E. Washington Avenue onto Blair Street will remain one lane.
Engineers estimate the entire project will be completed by fall of 2023. You can find more information about the construction here.