Madison's Spring Harbor beach closed due to blue-green algae

MADISON (WKOW) — Spring Harbor beach in Madison is closed due to a blue-green algae bloom, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC).
Blue-green algae isn't a true algae; it's a type of bacteria that can cause an upset stomach, rashes and respiratory infections. Dogs who ingest it can get sick and sometimes die.
"While blooms can vary in their appearance, in this case, it almost appears like spilled paint on the water. The bloom is turquoise in color with white scum floating on top,” said Jennifer Lavender-Braun, a microbiologist with PHMDC.
She said the bloom came early this year, something that's happening more often with climate change.
The closure comes as PHMDC begins its weekly water testing to monitor local beaches' water quality. The testing is underway between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Once water quality reaches safe levels, people can safely enjoy Spring Harbor beach.
“Conditions can change quickly, so it’s important to both check the conditions online before you head out. But even if the beach is open, if you see algal blooms in the water, it’s best to stay away,” Lavender-Braun said.
She says if you realize you or a pet are in the water near a bloom, avoid swallowing water and be sure to rinse off. Make sure to call a vet if your dog seems sick.
If you spot an algae bloom, call 608-243-0357 or email lab@publichealthmdc.com so someone can check the water quality at that beach.
You can see if a beach is open by checking the online or by signing up for beach condition alerts.