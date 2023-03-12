Madison's St. Patrick's Day parade returns

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returned Sunday after a two-year hiatus.
Festivities started at noon as the Dane County Shamrock Club raised an Irish flag in the Capitol rotunda.
After the flag raising, the parade started on Capitol Square at 1:30 p.m.
It included everything from a marching band, to Irish dancers, to people walking on stilts. Many also dawned their best green attire.
The parade benefits UW Health’s Carbone Cancer Center, Gigi’s Playhouse and Logan’s Heart and Smiles.
This is the first time the parade was held since 2019, due to the pandemic.