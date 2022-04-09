Madison's 'Sugar Shack Records' closing after more than 40 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Madison's oldest record stores, Sugar Shack Records, is closing its doors at the end of April. The store's owner is holding two special celebrations beforehand to celebrate the end of an era.
The store's building is being sold, forcing the long-term tenant out.
"The decision wasn't really mine," Store Owner Gary Feest said. "There's two sisters own the building. They told me last September that they were thinking about selling and they let me know in January that they had had an acceptable offer and and I would have till April 30."
Feest has owned the store since 1981 and has been kept company by his wife, Susie. The store name "Sugar Shack" comes from combining the couple's first names together (SUsie + GARy).
Feest said that while he didn't choose for the store to close this way, he's accepting retirement, and holding two special sendoff celebrations before they close for good. They'll be held on April 9 and April 23, the store's last day open.
"It's my job but I've never had a job that I enjoyed like I enjoyed this job," Feest said.
His wife is sad, too, but she says it's bittersweet.
"It's sad that this has been part of our life kind of forever," Feest said. "We started this a year after we got married, so it's always been part of our lives."
Feest says the store will hold its next celebration with a live DJ from WORT on April 23. He added one of the store's employees is starting a new record store of her own, where a lot of the leftover music will end up.