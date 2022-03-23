MadiSUN Encouraging Madison residents to go solar

MADISON (WKOW) - For the seventh year, a program is trying to reach its goal of getting the city of Madison to 100% renewable energy.
The program is a partnership between the City of Madison and Renew Wisconsin called MadiSUN. With over 200 homes within the Madison area already collecting solar energy, the program is hoping more residents will join.
With tax credits currently at 26%, the Federal Investment Tax Credits are expected to wind down in 2023, so solar companies are anticipating a busier year of installations before the percentage drops.
In 2022, two local solar companies will be installing the panels - Arch Solar and Full Spectrum Solar. The program will help those interested find contractors and get a cost effective system. MadiSUN will also help those interested find financial options as well.
You can find out more information about MadiSUN here.