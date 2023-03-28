MadiSUN initiative helps Madison go solar

MADISON (WKOW) -- Faith, city and state leaders met Tuesday to launch the 2023 MadiSUN, an initiative to help Madison go solar. The program's goal is to increase solar power use through city collaborations, programs for home and business owners, and education.
The executive director Sam Dunaiski of the sustainability nonprofit RENEW Wisconsin says it's an opportunity to lower our state's costs and help the climate.
"Wisconsin exports billions of dollars per year to other states and countries to power our energy needs," Dunaiski said. "And we can keep these energy dollars now at home, while reducing pollution and mitigating climate change as well."
In 2007, the City of Madison was named one of 25 Solar America Cities. By 2017, Madison earned “Gold” designation from the national SolSmart program for its work to improve permitting and solar installation processes. For 2023, MadiSUN is offering three programs: Group Buy for Homes, Solar for Business and Backyard Solar Grant.
"These technologies are speeding us away from the fossil from our fossil fuel-based economy to a decarbonized economy, which will result in far better health and economic outcomes for all Wisconsinites," Dunaiski said.
So far, RENEW Wisconsin's MadiSUN program has helped install nearly one megawatt of solar power in the Madison community. That's enough to power about 200 households.