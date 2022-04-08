MadiSUN program announces solar energy programs for 2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison residents can now take advantage of the City's solar energy program MadiSUN.
In an effort to grow renewable energy statewide, MadiSUN has opportunities available for homeowners, businesses and community organizations.
"The MadiSUN programs that the city runs aims to make going solar easy for every type of building in the city of Madison," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. "In just three years, our backyard solar programs have already spurred over $1 million in renewable energy investments."
Visit the MadiSUN website to learn more about the 2022 programs.